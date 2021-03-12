Billy Porter claims wearing dress to 2019 Oscars was a ‘business decision’

Billy Porter claims wearing a dress to the Oscars was a "business decision".

The Pose actor turned heads with his tuxedo gown at the 2019 Academy Awards and he admitted people were right that he was looking for attention in the outfit because getting noticed helps him to stay in work.

He said: "As funny as it may sound, I'm a businessman, and wearing that [Oscars] dress was a business decision, in a sense.

"People were like, 'Oh, he's just trying to get attention.' Well, yeah, I'm in show business! It's part of my job. Otherwise, I don't eat."

The 51-year-old actor admitted he used to feel "frustrated" that men had fewer sartorial options than women and was grateful to have a platform to "challenge" ideas of gender norms.

He told America's InStyle magazine: "I used to get frustrated that women could wear whatever they wanted and men had to show up in the same penguin suit.

"The reason why women wearing pants is consid­ered okay by society's standards is because it comes from the patriarchy.

"The patriarchy is male, so suits are strong, and anything feminine is weak. I was sick of that discussion, and I knew my platform allowed me to challenge it.

"I had been running from my feminine side for years because I was told that my queer­ness would be a liability in this business. And it was for decades - until it wasn't."

Though Billy feels honoured to be hailed a "fashion icon", it is a term he's been hesitant to use about himself.

He said: "It's hard because I feel like I've had an in­fluence, but I also don't want my ego to get big. For instance, I just saw some of the latest fall men's collections, and there are a bunch of coats that have these little trains behind them.

"Now, I could say, 'I may have been an influence there,' but I'd rather let other people say it. When Time magazine called me a fashion icon, I finally said, 'Okay, maybe now I can say it myself without sounding like an a**.'"