Billy Porter wears thousands of crystals to Emmys

71st Primetime Emmy Awards - Photo Room – Los Angeles, California, U.S., September 22, 2019 - Billy Porter poses backstage with his Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for "Pose".
PHOTO: Reuters
Bang

Billy Porter's Emmy awards suit featured over 130,000 mini crystals.

The Pose star - who scooped the Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series accolade at Sunday's (Sept 22) ceremony - wore a custom Michael Kors look for the glamorous event and it took over 170 hours to create the outfit.

The designer told The Hollywood Reporter: "We started talking three months ago when Billy saw a white crystal-embroidered dinner jacket and [flared] trouser look that we showed during our resort 2020 presentation. We worked to produce it in all black just for him, with a shift in proportion, and then we connected him with [milliner] Stephen Jones for the custom hat.

"The look took over 170 hours to hand embroider and the pinstripes were created using 51,510 mini crystals for the jacket and 79,200 for the pants.

"Billy has a lot of life, so fittings were filled with laughs. ... Billy's proven that there are no more gender rules on the red carpet, or otherwise. He wears what he loves and looks fabulous doing it."

The 50-year-old actor's stylist, Sam Ratelle, wanted Billy to "exude class" and create an "iconic" photo moment that would be remembered for years to come.

Sam said: "We're living our fashion dreams, that's for sure!

"I feel like people are expecting something obnoxious and grand, but I think [his look is] going to be striking in a different way that just exudes class.

"I want to ensure that, given that he's just turning 50, this is a monumental moment for Billy and his career. Given that he were to win an Emmy award, I want to make sure that these photos are iconic for the rest of his life and history because we're going to see them for a while."

Billy's suit was accessorised with a Stephen Jones hat covered with chain crystals, a Judith Leiber clutch and Rick Owens platform peep-toe shoes, as well as jewellery from Oscar Heyman.

He wore a 1920s US$35,000 (S$48,233) gardenia ring with 2.48 carats of white diamonds and .93 carats of yellow diamonds as a brooch and US$20,000 diamond cufflinks.

More about
Hollywood celebrities fashion

TRENDING

Rosamund Kwan looks old at 57th birthday party, netizen calls her &#039;scary&#039; and a &#039;witch&#039;
Rosamund Kwan looks old at 57th birthday party, netizen calls her 'scary' and a 'witch'
Chinese student throws alleged bully off 4th floor of school building
Chinese student throws alleged bully off 4th floor of school building
Woman in Malaysia collapses, dies after seeing group smash car outside her home that was later razed
Woman in Malaysia collapses, dies after seeing group smash car outside her home that was later razed
65-year-old cyclist in e-scooter accident on life support, family told to prepare for the worst
65-year-old cyclist in e-scooter accident on life support, family told to prepare for the worst
Dead baby discovered in clogged toilet at Malaysia bus terminal
Dead baby discovered in clogged toilet at Malaysia bus terminal
Thai divers spot great white shark in waters off Bali
Thai divers spot great white shark in waters off Bali
Teen killers cry non-stop in lockup after allegedly causing baby&#039;s death
Teen killers cry non-stop in lockup after allegedly causing baby's death
&#039;We live like a normal married couple&#039;: He&#039;s HIV-positive but she doesn&#039;t mind
'We live like a normal married couple': He's HIV-positive but she doesn't mind
Jail for advertising firm owner who punched Roxy Square security supervisor
Jail for advertising firm owner who punched Roxy Square security supervisor
Cecilia Cheung opens a fashion boutique, becomes &#039;neighbours&#039; with ex-husband Nicholas Tse
Cecilia Cheung becomes 'neighbours' with ex-husband Nicholas Tse
I carried a $4,000 Chanel to see what the hype was all about -- but it only convinced me luxury bags are not for everyone
I carried a $4,000 Chanel to see what the hype was all about -- but it only convinced me luxury bags are not for everyone
Malaysian dad delivers baby at home with help from emergency hotline
Malaysian dad delivers baby at home with help from emergency hotline

LIFESTYLE

Escape the haze and fly to... Russia? Country waives $100 e-visa fee for Singaporeans from Oct 1
Escape the haze and fly to... Russia? Country waives $100 e-visa fee for Singaporeans from Oct 1
Cheaper fares on Scoot, $40 buffet-karaoke, McDonald&#039;s 1-for-1 Big Breakfast &amp; other deals this week
Cheaper fares on Scoot after airline scraps payment processing fees globally
Haze in Singapore: Why babies, toddlers, preschoolers and primary school children need not wear N95 mask
Haze in Singapore: Why babies and young children need not wear N95 mask
10 young interior design firms with impressive portfolio
10 young interior design firms with impressive portfolio

Home Works

How to keep your bathroom clean longer
How to keep your bathroom clean longer
8 trendy Taobao buys to make your home look the way you want
8 trendy Taobao buys to make your home look the way you want
Whistling windows: How to prevent and fix narrow gaps on aluminium windows?
Whistling windows: How to prevent and fix narrow gaps on aluminium windows?
10 young interior design firms with impressive portfolio
10 young interior design firms with impressive portfolio

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Indonesian cops in trouble after firing guns to enliven party
Bang bang: Men in Indonesia fire guns into air to enliven party
36 years and spicy as ever, Red Hot Chili Peppers turn the heat up at F1 finale
36 years and spicy as ever, Red Hot Chili Peppers turn the heat up at F1 finale
Gwen Stefani&#039;s fans were &#039;kiasu&#039; but her F1 concert was totally worth the money
Gwen Stefani's fans were 'kiasu' but her F1 concert was totally worth the money
Singapore Girl: The result of the world&#039;s &#039;most intense&#039; cabin crew training
Singapore Girl: The result of the world's 'most intense' cabin crew training

SERVICES