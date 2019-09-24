Billy Porter wears thousands of crystals to Emmys

Billy Porter's Emmy awards suit featured over 130,000 mini crystals.

The Pose star - who scooped the Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series accolade at Sunday's (Sept 22) ceremony - wore a custom Michael Kors look for the glamorous event and it took over 170 hours to create the outfit.

The designer told The Hollywood Reporter: "We started talking three months ago when Billy saw a white crystal-embroidered dinner jacket and [flared] trouser look that we showed during our resort 2020 presentation. We worked to produce it in all black just for him, with a shift in proportion, and then we connected him with [milliner] Stephen Jones for the custom hat.

"The look took over 170 hours to hand embroider and the pinstripes were created using 51,510 mini crystals for the jacket and 79,200 for the pants.

"Billy has a lot of life, so fittings were filled with laughs. ... Billy's proven that there are no more gender rules on the red carpet, or otherwise. He wears what he loves and looks fabulous doing it."

The 50-year-old actor's stylist, Sam Ratelle, wanted Billy to "exude class" and create an "iconic" photo moment that would be remembered for years to come.

Sam said: "We're living our fashion dreams, that's for sure!

"I feel like people are expecting something obnoxious and grand, but I think [his look is] going to be striking in a different way that just exudes class.

"I want to ensure that, given that he's just turning 50, this is a monumental moment for Billy and his career. Given that he were to win an Emmy award, I want to make sure that these photos are iconic for the rest of his life and history because we're going to see them for a while."

Billy's suit was accessorised with a Stephen Jones hat covered with chain crystals, a Judith Leiber clutch and Rick Owens platform peep-toe shoes, as well as jewellery from Oscar Heyman.

He wore a 1920s US$35,000 (S$48,233) gardenia ring with 2.48 carats of white diamonds and .93 carats of yellow diamonds as a brooch and US$20,000 diamond cufflinks.