Billy Porter wows in white feather train

PHOTO: Reuters
Bang

Billy Porter wore a spectacular "standing outfit" with feather train to the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday (US time).

The Pose actor - who lost out to Succession star Brian Cox for the Best Actor in a TV Series - Drama award - turned heads as he walked the red carpet in the all-white creation that required its own handler to help Billy make his way towards the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Billy told E!'s Ryan Seacrest the custom Alex Vinash outfit had taken "three months to create" and was very delicate.

He added: "You know the feathers are fragile, the train [comes] off... [because] this is not a sitting outfit, it's a standing outfit." And this standing outfit also deserves a standing ovation.

Billy teamed his all-white tuxedo jacket and bottoms with sparkly Jimmy Choo boots in the same colour and accessories with a staggering $2 million (S$2.7 million) of jewels from Tiffany & Co, including a pear-cut diamond necklace of more than 11 carats and a dragonfly brooch.

He told Entertainment Tonight: "Listen, the jewels are Tiffany, so they were very kind to sort of loan me some jewels today. The outfit is Alex Vinash and the shoes are custom.

"You know it started here last year and now that you're building something, it is an amazing, amazing time... I'm so blessed to see the day where a little black sissy boy like me can have this kind of success."

Although the actor hoped to win for his work on the show, he knew he couldn't place too much importance on the accolade.

He said: "I would love to win, but I'm going to act like I don't want to.

"Simultaneously, I have to always say this as artists, it's about the work. It really, truly is about the work and for my own sanity, that's what I'll say because win or lose, I'ma keep it moving."

