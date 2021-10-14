Binge all episodes of Cowboy Bebop anime on Netflix from Oct 21

With Netflix's live-action Cowboy Bebop series on the horizon, it is the perfect time to catch up on the classic original anime series.

And because Netflix knows exactly how to satisfy their subscribers, all 26 episodes of the anime will be made available on the platform globally on Oct 21, 2021.

It is time to revisit this genre-bending, jazz-inspired science fiction neo-noir anime. That's a mouthful, but it basically translates to a show that doesn't play by genre norms, boasts great music, and tackles big themes with a big heart in a big world.

Originally released in 1998, the anime still has legions of devoted fans, and is easily one of the best animes of all time.

The live-action series has already replicated the anime's stylistic credits sequence, which does bolster confidence for the series.

There's no doubt that many fans will be binging the anime once again come Oct 21.

READ MORE: My Hero Academia live-action movie lands Kingdom and Alice in Borderland director Shinsuke Sato

This article was first published in Geek Culture.