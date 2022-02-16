BioShock movie in the works at Netflix

Netflix has just announced that it’s partnering with 2K and Take-Two Interactive to produce a film adaptation of the BioShock game franchise! No other details are shared yet apart from the tweet below.

"We all make choices, but in the end our choices make us."



Netflix + BioShock. Would you kindly stay tuned? pic.twitter.com/Ke1oJQileX — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) February 15, 2022

While there hasn’t been much news on the next BioShock game yet, it looks like we will be seeing Big Daddy’s return in the form of a full feature film first before we get to play BioShock 4. Judging from the choice of the image used for Netflix’s announcement, the film looks to be an adaptation of the first BioShock game.

Until we get more details on the movie, and a first look trailer, at least we can rest easy knowing it’s going to be based on the underwater city of Rapture, filled with Big Daddies and Little Sisters.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.