BioWare shares Mass Effect teaser image on a quiet N7 Day

The month of November may signal the coming of the end of the year, but for Mass Effect fans, it holds even more meaning thanks to N7 Day. An annual celebration of BioWare‘s beloved series, it is also a day to look back and forwards for the sci-fi epic.

While things are predictably quieter this year, BioWare has teased a new image and shared that Mass Effect is still very much in their thoughts.

The image shows several characters disembarking a shuttle and on their way towards a structure of sorts in the distance. From a distance, it does resemble a geth from the top-down perspective.

PHOTO: Twitter/masseffect

If you were to look closer, we can also make out a Krogan as part of the squad.

What could all these mean for the next Mass Effect game is up for debate, but with some of the most committed fans, there will definitely be some speculation in the days to come.

As part of the N7 day celebration, BioWare also unveiled some interesting player stats from the recent Mass Effect Legendary Edition.

If you wanted to see how players made certain decisions in the remastered version of the series, as well as a bunch of other informative stuff, like cosplay guides and new GIFs, then you can head over to the blog post now.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.