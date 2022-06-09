Black Adam first trailer hits it out of the park

Strap yourself in fellas as a new DC superhero hits theatres on Oct 21, 2022. Warner Bros' Black Adam, starring Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson in the titular role, just released its first trailer and it looks amazing.

Sure, some of the lines are pretty cheesy. "In this world, there are heroes and there are villains. Heroes don't kill people. Well, I do." Surely you've heard of The Boys.

But the special effects, voiceover, tracks, pacing and comedic tone for the trailer are pretty on point.

The video description reads:

"From New Line Cinema, Dwayne Johnson stars in the action-adventure "Black Adam." The first-ever feature film to explore the story of the DC Super Hero comes to the big screen under the direction of Jaume Collet-Serra (Jungle Cruise). Nearly 5,000 years after he was bestowed with the almighty powers of the ancient gods-and imprisoned just as quickly-Black Adam (Johnson) is freed from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world."

Johnson stars alongside Aldis Hodge (City on a Hill, One Night in Miami) as Hawkman, Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I've Loved Before) as Atom Smasher, Sarah Shahi (Sex/Life, Rush Hour 3) as Adrianna, Marwan Kenzari (Murder on the Orient Express, The Mummy) as Ishmael, Quintessa Swindell (Voyagers, Trinkets) as Cyclone, Bodhi Sabongui (A Million Little Things) as Amon, and Pierce Brosnan (the Mamma Mia! and James Bond franchises) as Dr. Fate.

Collet-Serra directed from a screenplay by Adam Sztykiel and Rory Haines & Sohrab Noshirvani, screen story by Adam Sztykiel and Rory Haines & Sohrab Noshirvani, based on characters from DC.

Black Adam was created by Bill Parker and C.C. Beck.

The film's producers were Beau Flynn, Dwayne Johnson, Hiram Garcia and Dany Garcia, with Richard Brener, Walter Hamada, Dave Neustadter, Chris Pan, Eric McLeod, Geoff Johns and Scott Sheldon.

Black Adam smashes into theatres and IMAX internationally beginning Oct 19, 2022 (Oct 21 in the US).

ALSO READ: HBO Max's Wonder Twins movie deactivated by new Warner Bros Discovery head

This article was first published in Geek Culture.