Black Myth: WuKong shift to Unreal Engine 5 sees jaw-dropping bump in visuals

It was just about this time last year that Chinese developers Game Science revealed the amazing Black Myth: WuKong to the world.

The retelling of the classic Journey To The West with an action-packed twist saw excitement go through the roof, with a second trailer in February this year stoking the fires even more.

If you thought that was it, think again. Game Science has now upgraded to developing Black Myth: WuKong on Unreal Engine 5, and the results are stunning.

In a new 12-minute trailer, we get to see the NVIDIA DLSS-enhanced Black Myth: WuKong in action, a first for an Unreal Engine 5 game. Be it on a technical level or just the visuals at work, the results are ridiculously impressive. If this is the game we are looking forward to, expectations will never be the same.

Who knew snow could look so good in a video game, and the interaction between characters and the environment is art in motion. The combat shown off is fast-paced and satisfying, with timing being of particular importance. There also appears to be a healthy variety of enemies lying in wait for our hero.

If watching the Unreal Engine 5 trailer for Black Myth: WuKong has got you hyped, we still have some waiting to do. The game does not have a release date just yet, but is aiming for release on all mainstream consoles. Needless to say, we cannot wait.

