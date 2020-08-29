Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman dies at 43

A 'king' will be laid to rest.

It was confirmed today (Aug 29) that Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman, who played the lead role of King T'Challa, passed away at home, with his wife and family by his side.

He was 43 and succumbed after a four-year battle with colon cancer.

His diagnosis had not been made public prior to this.

https://twitter.com/chadwickboseman/status/1299530165463199747

The confirmation came as his family released a statement on his social media accounts. It read: "It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman. Chadwick was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last four years as it progressed to stage 4."

They added: "It was the honour of his career to bring King T'Challa to life in Black Panther... The family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time."

