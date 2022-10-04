Black Panther: Wakanda Forever latest trailer reveals an emotional battle at Wakanda

A new trailer to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever just dropped.

Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, the entire slate for Phase Four has seen our Marvel heroes reeling in the aftermath of Thanos (Josh Brolin), but in Wakanda, the people have been picking up the pieces of a very personal tragedy following the passing of their king.

With their nation left grieving, outside powers seek to take advantage of their vulnerability.

While there may be no king to lead Wakanda, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett) makes it very clear that she is Queen of "the most powerful nation in the world."

The trailer also sees M'Baku (Winston Duke) telling a short tale of a feather serpent god called K'uk'ulkan as new visuals of Tenoch Huerta's Namor the Sub-Mariner fills the screen.

M'Baku's tale warns of an eternal war as the trailer later shows an emotional battle at Wakanda. The trailer also reveals more looks at Dominque Thorne as Ironheart.

The film's synopsis reads:

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will see the nation mourn the loss of King T'Challa while also fending off attacks from under the sea as actor Tenoch Huerta (Narcos: Mexico) will take on the role of Namor the Sub-Mariner, ruler of the underwater kingdom, Talocan."

Wakanda Forever will see Lupita Nyong'o, Bassett, and Letitia Wright reprising their roles, as well as Duke as M'Baku, Danai Gurira as Okoye the General of the Dora Milaje, Martin Freeman as Everett Ross, Florence Kasumba as Ayo and more.

The sequel will also introduce fans to Huerta as Namor, Thorne as Ironheart, Michaela Coel as Aneka, Mabel Cadena as Namora, María Mercedes Coroy as Princess Fen, Alex Livinalli as Attuma, and more.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will serve as the emotional final film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase Four and premieres in theatres on Nov 11.

