Black Widow reportedly staring down the barrel of another delay

Alright Marvel fans, listen up – Black Widow might be delayed again.

The solo Black Widow movie starring Scarlett Johansson was intended to kick off MCU’s Phase 4 when it was originally slated to release in May 2020. The film got delayed multiple times due to the coronavirus pandemic, paving way for the Disney+ WandaVision series to launch Phase 4 instead.

Currently, Black Widow is sitting on a May 7, 2021 release date but Marvel may be considering another delay if the pandemic continues to keep audiences around the world out of movie theatres (via Variety).

Marvel’s last resort would be to release the anticipated film on Disney+, though the hesitance is understandable.

PHOTO: Facebook/blackwidowmovie

Black Widow is a major Marvel film and is one of the studio’s most profitable film as of yet. Even with a premium fee, it is unlikely that Black Widow would make as much in sales via Disney+ than if it were to hit the theatres.

Apart from Marvel, Sony has begun re-dating their upcoming slate including Uncharted and Ghostbusters: Afterlife after the announcement of MGM’s No Time To Die delay. With many studios staring down a messy 2021 slate, it seems like the film industry will still continue to struggle in the next coming months until the pandemic is fully over.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.