Black Widow sets new pandemic box office record in US and Singapore

After a protracted break, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is back in cinemas with the arrival of Black Widow in theatres and Disney+, and fans are making their viewing option of choice known, as more are headed to the theatres to see it.

With the movie making its debut over the weekend, Disney recently announced that the Scarlett Johansson’s first solo outing as the Russian assassin turned superhero has debuted to an estimated total of over US$215 million (S$290 million) globally, with the film earning US$80 million at the US box office, US$78 million at the international box office, and $60 million via Disney+ Premiere Access.

This makes Black Widow the largest US box office opening since the start of Covid-19 last year, beating Wonder Woman 1984 and more recently, F9: The Fast Saga.

The same has also taken place in Singapore, as Black Widow has matched the Fast and Furious 9‘s four-day revenue of $1.28 million since its release on July 9, and this tally does not include the revenue earned via Disney+ Premiere Access here in Singapore.

So it’s safe to say that while Dominic Toretto’s family is powerful, the fast cars have been thoroughly thrashed by Natasha Romanoff’s Russian family of her sister Yelena, and parents, Melina and Alexis, thanks to Disney+. Despite the delays that Black Widow experienced in the past, it seems like the former Russian assassin is as great as ever.

The movie’s synopsis reads:

Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow, confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy, and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger.

ALSO READ: Ranked: Marvel Cinematic Universe films, from worst to best, now Black Widow is out

Black Widow is now showing in all cinemas islandwide, you may also catch it on Disney+ with Premier Access.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.