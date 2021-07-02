Black Widow's end credits scene reveals upcoming face-off

If there’s one thing true Marvel fans know is that the end of a movie or an episode is never just the end. In fact, sit in the theatre or your bed for a while longer past the credits and you get more than what you paid for – insight into what’s next in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

After an action-packed two-hour movie seeing our beloved Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) go on an international spy-thriller adventure with sister Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Black Widow has a little end credits scene that hints at the future of our brand-new heroine.

As many fans would already know, the young Yelena will be taking over the mantle as Black Widow and is set to appear in the upcoming Hawkeye Disney+ series.

Whilst how and why Yelena will be making an appearance in Hawkeye has been a mystery thus far, the Black Widow end credits give fans a clearer answer and motivation. We won’t spoil it for you, so be sure to stay till the end to catch it.

The Hawkeye Disney+ series follows Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) as he trains his replacement Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) to take on the role of Hawkeye. Currently, there is no confirmed release date set for the new Disney+ series.

Meanwhile, the much anticipated and long-awaited Black Widow movie will be making its way to cinemas and Disney+ on July 9, 2021.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.