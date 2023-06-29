Blackie Chen denies sexual assault allegations, demands $435k from accuser as compensation

While some alleged perpetrators in Taiwan's #Me Too movement have admitted to their misdeeds, others appear to have taken quite a different stance.

Following sexual assault allegations by Hey Girl member and host-actress Tina Chou against him on Monday (June 26), actor-host Blackie Chen posted a lawyer's statement yesterday (June 28).



The statement read: "The accusations are untrue and have inflicted reputational damage and character assassination on me, and hence I have decided to lodge a civil suit against Tina.

"We request for Tina to make a compensation of TWD 10,000,000 (S$435,000)."

The statement added that the compensation would be donated to charity organisations such as those specialising in the protection of women and victims of crime.

He also demanded for "Tina to make an official apology on Facebook, in order to restore Blackie's reputation."

Seemingly in response to the latest statement, Tina wrote in a Facebook post on June 28: "Once again, I feel the same oppressive pressure as I felt that day, but I will be brave this time. See you in court."

In his first lawyer statement posted on Tuesday, Blackie, 46, denied all sexual assault allegations made by Tina, 38.

"In July 2012, the shoots in Hong Kong were all done in groups, and there was never any one-to-one situation. All allegations made by Tina are without evidence and false," he said.

"I absolutely support the #MeToo movement, and encourage victims to speak up for their rights. Both men and women should protect themselves from unfair sexual treatment and it is valuable to do so. But I do not tolerate any attempt to defame me with malicious intent."

Following his statement, Tina declared in a Facebook post: "The account I gave is the truth. My conscience is clear. Justice is in the hearts of people."

On Monday, Tina had accused Blackie of sexually assaulting her on July 18, 2012 when they were shooting in Hong Kong. He made suggestive remarks, came to her room uninvited, hugged her by force and refused to let go. He even invited her to his room to watch television later on at night.

Taiwanese media analysts have assessed that witnesses would be required to establish Tina's case.

