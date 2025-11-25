Ready for Blackpink: Singapore-exclusive merch and photo ops around National Stadium to check out

Singapore's gearing up to welcome Blackpink onto our shores this weekend.

Here's how and where you can show your love for the K-pop girl group, who will be performing three nights (Nov 28-30) at the National Stadium.

Blackpink pop-up store at Kallang Leisure Mall

From today (Nov 25) to Nov 30, step into the ultimate Blink zone with stunning Singapore-exclusive merchandise and quirky photo-ops.

Shop till you drop for items like jewellery, scarves, blankets, bags and best of all - a myriad of Singapore-exclusives like tees of the Deadline tour bedazzling Singapore's landscape, as well as a silky baby pink jersey with our country's name on its back.

Not sure if you've got the right fit? Don't worry, the pop-up has enough mirrors to check yourself out or snap some cute pictures with your new merch or fellow Blink friends.

Merch prices start from $15, with every $80 spent entitling each fan to a random photocard from a set of four. Those who spend $140 and above will also receive one Blackpink poster, limited to one per order regardless of spending amount.

Blink bling in a Pink Dreamscape

At Kallang Wave Mall's Pre-show Playground, fans can capture memories of this special week by immersing themselves in the Pink Dreamscape's stylish photo backdrops.

Over at the PinkSwap zone, enthusiasts can mingle with one another and share their passion through the exchange of fan-made works and collectibles.

Stroll through the In Your Area experience zones

Go on a little excursion around the National Stadium vicinity, touring various mini photo spots that just scream Blackpink.

Stadium MRT Exit B

Stadium Riverside Walk

Water Sports Centre

There's also a Blackpink pop-up store located at Ion Orchard if you're in town!

