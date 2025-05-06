Blackpink divides opinions with Met Gala 2025 looks — and other hits and misses

As one of the biggest nights in fashion, the Met Gala 2025 on Monday (May 5) did not disappoint.

Taking place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art (or the Met) in Manhattan to benefit its Costume Institute, this year's theme was Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, evoking Black dandyism.

Here are some of the hits and misses.

The co-chairs

This year's Met Gala was co-hosted by actor-playwright Colman Domingo, F1 legend Lewis Hamilton, rapper A$ap Rocky and music producer-turned-Louis Vuitton creative director Pharrell Williams.

The former two pulled out all the stops for their outfits, that's for sure.

Colman, 55, initially wore a blue Valentino cloak with gold embellishments and Boucheron jewellery, before the big reveal of a patterned black-and-white coat and polka dot necktie and boutonniere, also by the Italian fashion house.

Lewis, 40, wore an ivory suit by English designer Grace Wales Bonner, dripping not just with style but history and symbolism.

"It’s hard to put into words what it means to co-chair this year’s Met. This year’s theme speaks to royalty, spirituality, and the sacred power of adornment," he wrote in an Instagram post. "Materials like ivory and cowrie aren’t just beautiful — they carry ancestral memory. They are markers of identity, protection, and reverence.

"I’m deeply grateful to the Costume Institute at The Met, to Grace Wales Bonner, to the incredible co-chairs, and to everyone who continues to honor the legacy of the Black Dandy. We’ve always been here. We’ve always been fly. And now, we’re seen."

Blackpink

Three out of four members of Blackpink — Jennie, Rose and Lisa — were present at the Met Gala 2025, and their outfits created much buzz... but not necessarily in a good way.

Rose, known for donning masculine and androgynous styles from time to time, seemed like a natural fit for the theme, but her looks had fans up in arms over its mediocrity.

On her second outing to the event, the 28-year-old wore a plunging Saint Laurent suit in black and a cape with puffed sleeves, and Tiffany & Co. jewellery. Blink and you'll miss it, but she also had a red pair of heels on.

Yet, a netizen wrote: "That is the most boring outfit I've seen. Rose, please fire your stylist."

"Mama, leave YSL please, that face card deserves better," another wrote.

Other fans took offence to her plain blonde hair — with one even calling it "greasy" — and simple makeup.

Also returning to the Met Gala was Jennie, and as a brand ambassador, she repped Chanel.

The 29-year-old wore a tuxedo gown from the fashion house with its signature white camellia and pearls.

Keeping up with the classic black-and-white theme was her hat, and she told Vogue that her get-up was inspired by Coco Chanel's looks from the 1920s and 1930s. According to Vogue, it took a whopping 330 hours to make the outfit.

Lisa, 28, made her Met Gala debut this year and, while her pantless outfit definitely turned heads, the reactions weren't entirely positive.

Her ensemble featured head-to-toe Louis Vuitton, from the bodysuit to the bag and the crystal-encrusted lace jacket, down to the monogrammed tights. We're just not sure how it works with the theme.

Some netizens were also irate about the inclusion of civil rights activist Rosa Parks' face on her lace jacket, right down to her undergarment.

While some noted that the outfit was created by a Black artist, Henry Taylor, one X user wrote: "I don't care who it's made by, you don't put historical figures on your sexual parts."

"Having a historical figure like Rosa Parks worn in a vulgar way is wild," another wrote.

Janelle Monae

The geometry, the clock monocle, the sheer drama of it all!

Janelle Monae, 39, wore a custom Thom Browne outfit designed in collaboration with costume designer Paul Tazewell, giving the illusion of an oversized black-and-white pinstripe suit with a red-and-white overcoat. On top of that, she had on a hat and a monocle resembling a pocket watch.

Shedding the top layer, the American singer-actor wore a deconstructed tux that was half black-and-white and half red, split down the middle.

Rihanna

Met Gala what?

Rihanna's announcement of her third pregnancy had us temporarily distracted in the midst of writing this article.

That aside, the singer-turned-business mogul appeared fashionably late on the red carpet, with a baby bump accentuated by a pinstriped corset.

On top of that, she wore a wide-rimmed floppy hat, a cropped blazer and a skirt which appeared to be a long suit jacket with its arms tied into a bow. Marc Jacobs is to thank for the outfit.

Rihanna, 37, told Entertainment Tonight that her pregnancy would not derail the planned release of her upcoming ninth album but it could delay "a couple of videos".

"But I can sing," she added.

She shares two sons with A$ap Rocky — three-year-old RZA Athelston Mayers and Riot Rose Mayers, two.

Asian excellence

Besides Blackpink, there was strong Asian representation at the Met Gala 2025, including Malaysian-British actor Henry Golding, Chinese-American designer Vera Wang and Japanese singer-actress Anna Sawai.

Bollywood legend Shah Rukh Khan, 59, made his Met Gala debut, rocking an outfit from Indian designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, a cane featuring the bejewelled head of a Bengal tiger, and more necklaces than we could ever count.

"I've never been nervous like this," the actor told the New York Times. "I’m wondering if I can run away from this now."

K-pop star S.Coups from the boy band Seventeen rocked a grey Boss suit that embodied the Met Gala theme but with a nod to the Korean hanbok.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas gave us classic Hollywood, but made it Dalmatian chic in her custom Balmain polka-dot suit dress topped off with a wide-brimmed hat. Her jewellery was from Bulgari, including a gigantic 241-carat emerald necklace — the biggest in their collection.

Other Asian stars gracing the event included Chinese model Liu Wen, South Korean model Sora Choi and Thai actress-model Freen Sarocha Chankimha.

