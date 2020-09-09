Blackpink documentary heading to Netflix in October

The K-pop girl group - which comprises Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa, and Rosé - have documented their journey to global superstardom in the upcoming all-access film, Light Up the Sky, which is set to include exclusive footage and interviews

The documentary tracks the early stages of their career, right up to their 2019 Coachella performance.

In a statement, the Sour Candy singers said: “We can’t wait to share our personal stories with Blinks all over the world through Netflix!

“We hope this film will bring joy and light to the viewers, and they will enjoy seeing our journey together on screen from the past four years."

Netflix also announced that the group will become profile icons, meaning fans can pick a member as their display picture on their profile.

Light Up the Sky will hit the streaming platform on Oct 14.

Before then, the record-breaking band will release their debut studio album titled The Album on Oct 2, and the LP has already surpassed more than 800,000 physical copies in global pre-orders.

Speaking last month about working on the record during coronavirus quarantine, the girls said: “I think it’s made us more focused on completing the album and making it the best thing we can give to our fans, and perfecting it and everything.

And so, I feel like this album could give a lot of light and energy to everybody stuck at home not knowing what to do, and hopefully this can cheer them up."

During their four-year career, Blackpink has had a number of high-profile collaborations, including Sour Candy with Lady Gaga, Kiss and Make Up with Dua Lipa, and most recently, Ice Cream, with Selena Gomez.