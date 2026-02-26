Director wanted to hire Blackpink's Jisoo as assistant director after working together in new romcom

Online dating is a new norm. This Netflix romcom starring Blackpink's Jisoo pictures virtual reality dating as the next big thing.

In a press conference broadcast live on YouTube today (Feb 26), the South Korean singer-actress spoke about her experiences playing the lead role in Netflix's upcoming series Boyfriend on Demand alongside actor-singer Seo In-guk.

She said she was drawn to the romantic comedy as its premise of virtual reality "did not seem too far-fetched".

The 31-year-old plays Seo Mi-rae, a workaholic webtoon producer who puts her dating life aside after past failed relationships leave her emotionally scarred. A homebody at heart, she tries her hand at romance again through a subscription-based virtual reality dating service.

In-guk, 38, plays Kyeong-nam, a famed webtoon producer who is Mi-rae's colleague and rival. He is a high-achiever with a stoic personality rooted in reality, hiding a delicate side to him.

"When I first heard about the VR dating service, I envied Mi-rae — I would love to travel to other places while being home!" quipped Jisoo. "She likes being at home — same here.

"And I think there are certain things that we are all afraid of, like changes or trying something new. That's what happens at my age and hers — I really identify with her."

Throughout the series, Mi-rae goes on virtual dates with multiple boyfriends played by a star-studded cast including actors Seo Kang-jun, Lee Soo-hyuk, Ong Seong-wu, Lee Jae-wook, Lee Hyun-wook and Kim Young-dae and even rapper Jay Park.

Each romantic date comes with its own storyline and premise, with the trailer showcasing a grand mansion, pearly beaches, a clinic, yacht and even a private jet, where Jisoo turns into a flight attendant.

"Acting with all of them almost felt like virtual reality for me as well, because in each of these dating scenes, my character's occupation would also change," said Jisoo. "I was really able to get into character."

With Mi-rae and Kyeong-nam as leads of different teams at work, they share a rocky start in their relationship.

In-guk shared: "It's a typical enemies-to-lovers trope. They're very quarrelsome at first, which I've heard people liken to the chemistry between Nick Wilde and Judy Hopps in Zootopia."

When asked why he chose this lead cast, director Kim Jung-sik mentioned the similarities he saw between Jisoo and her role.

"The real-life Mi-rae is the same as Jisoo, in how they have the same MBTI personality (ISTP) types. Jisoo looks very glamorous because she's an idol and has lots of energy she needs to show off on stage," explained the 47-year-old.

"Simultaneously, virtual Mi-rae has a different persona, and 95 per cent of the screen time is filled by Jisoo. We had different concepts, set-ups and storylines, which she pulled off very well."

With Jisoo "always smiling and happy" on set, Jung-sik admitted that he wanted to hire her as an assistant director given how much he enjoyed working with her.

Her energy seemed infectious, as even In-guk was inspired by how hilarious Jisoo was.

With the drama being his first time meeting her, he remarked: "She's so fun to be around, with how humorous she is. The set was filled with so many smiles and laughter. Nobody got angry at all — it was such a happy environment to be in."

Jung-sik also commended In-guk's efforts in guiding Jisoo on set, as the latter would come on during his free time to rehearse scenes with her and have meals together.

"As a senior actor, he was very caring about Jisoo and gave her lots of advice and led her. And when it was time for her to shine, he really did make her shine," said Jung-sik.

"He knows how to read and see the whole picture, not just the small details and I think the chemistry between them gets maximised this way."

Boyfriend on Demand will premiere on Netflix on March 6.

