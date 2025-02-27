Blackpink's Jisoo in Singapore on March 7 — here's what you can expect

South Korean singer-actress Jisoo will be in town next week.

The 30-year-old member of the K-pop girl group Blackpink will be in Singapore for the launch of her pop-up concept store Amortage at Far East Malls on March 7, and will be making her appearance at 5.30pm.

Want to get a glimpse of Jisoo? The pop-up is located at the ground floor of Orchard Central, with Somerset being the closest MRT station.

The concept store is named after Jisoo's new solo album that was released on Feb 14 and will feature different rooms inspired by her songs and music videos, including Earthquake, Your Love and Hugs & Kisses.

While Jisoo could only be here for a day, Amortage @ Far East Malls will run from March 5 to April 6.

Limited-edition merchandise will also be available for sale.The Jisoo Shumon plush keychains are priced at $19.90 to $24.90 each. It's available in grey, black and pink, with the last two colours being Singapore exclusives.

The Jisoo Baby Shumon Cushion and Jisoo Phone Pop-up Grip are going for $39.90 and $19.90 respectively while the four exclusive variations of her Amortage albums range from $23.90 to $29.90 each.

That's not all - there will also be a new range of merchandise starting March 11. A limited range of Amortage Jisoo T-shirts will be available in black and white for $49 each. For the photocard collectors out there, look out for the $16 Amortage Jisoo notebooks that come with three Polaroid photocards.

Those who spend $150 at any Far East malls from March 5 to April 6 in a maximum of two same-day receipts will receive a limited-edition Jisoo Shumon Grey Pouch, available only to shopFarEast members.

Those who sign up as a shopFarEast member and spend $50 in a single receipt at any Far East mall will get a chance to spin and win prizes through the Spin Your Love feature on the shopFarEast app.

Among the prizes are her album and an autographed Polaroid, exclusive discounts at the pop-up store and shopFarEast vouchers. Each shopper is limited to three spins per day. New shopFarEast members can earn their first free spin with no minimum spend required when they sign up using the promo code JISOOFEM.

