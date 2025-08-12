Blackpink's Jisoo releases Your Love special video filmed at Rainforest Wild Asia in Mandai

The rainforest accompanying Jisoo's visuals here isn't just any rainforest — it's our very own.

Today (Aug 12), the Blackpink star unveiled a special video for her song Your Love, part of her Amortage mini album which was released on Feb 14.

With dreamy lyrics like "Your love feels like the rain" and "Your love feels like the way there's only green lights driving home", the video portrays the 30-year-old and the lush greenery of Rainforest Wild Asia, a wildlife adventure park located in Mandai.

Various flora and fauna — including orchids which are symbolic to Singapore — accompany contemplative shots of Jisoo, who is clad in a flowy, light pink dress. The video also contains shots of tranquil creeks in the park and aerial shots of birds flying over the rainforest.

Singapore Tourism Board's Visit Singapore uploaded a short TikTok video on Aug 11, announcing that the video was filmed in Rainforest Wild Asia. Netizens reacted positively, with one commenting: "Jisoo, queen of nature! I am adding this Singapore tourist spot to my vacation checklist!"

Jisoo is currently on the Deadline world tour with Blackpink, which will make its stop in Singapore on Nov 29 and 30.

