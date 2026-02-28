Blackpink release mini-album Deadline

Blackpink have released their eagerly anticipated mini-album Deadline.

The K-pop girl group - consisting of Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa and Rose - wrapped their world tour of the same name on Jan 26, 2026, at the Kai Tak Stadium in Hong Kong.

After sharing the lead single Jump last July, the full five-song collection is here, completed by Go, Me and my, Champion, and Fxxxboy.

YG Entertainment said of Deadline: "Even amid the intense schedule of a large-scale world tour, the members devoted significant time and effort to perfecting this album. We are confident it is a body of work that encapsulates both the individual musical capabilities of the four members and their synergy as a team. We ask for your continued support as Blackpink once again leaves a meaningful mark on the global music industry."

The quartet focused on their solo careers following the release of their 2022 album Born Pink.

Lisa previously teased that they had been back in the studio working on new music for an album.

In an interview with Variety, she spilled: "Actually, we were in the studio a few days ago.

"We're all so super excited to get back together and go on tour. We really miss the Blinks. We can't wait to see them."

All of the girls have launched successful solo careers.

Rose released her solo album Rosie, featuring the Grammy-nominated Bruno Mars' smash hit APT.

Lisa followed with her own full‑length project, Alter Ego, and made her acting debut on HBO's The White Lotus, filmed in Thailand.

Jennie introduced her debut solo effort, Ruby, last year, while Jisoo delivered her EP Amortage, further expanding her individual artistry.

