Blackpink singer Jisoo spurs Son Heung-min on in Tottenham-Crystal Palace game in London

Singer Jisoo, of Korean girl group Blackpink, was seen at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium stands to spur Son Heung-min, captain of the South Korean national team, on.
PHOTO: Instagram/Jisoo, Reuters
The Straits Times

Son Heung-min's scoring exploits have reportedly drawn many Koreans to turn up at Tottenham Hotspur games to cheer him on.

On Saturday (Sept 14), singer Jisoo, of Korean girl group Blackpink, was in the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium stands to spur Son, captain of the South Korean national team, on.

The 24-year-old was in London to attend a Burberry event during London Fashion Week, and posted videos of her football outing on Instagram.

It is not known if Son knew she was watching but the forward scored two goals in a 4-0 win over Crystal Palace in the English Premier League game.

Jisoo's Instagram posts kicked up a fuss among her fans, with one raising a possibility of a dream romantic match between Son, 27, and Jisoo, no doubt recalling David Beckham's courting of Spice Girls' Posh Spice in the late 1990s.

Then, he was a Manchester United player starting to make waves in the game.

But The Guardian reported in March that Son, who has dated Korean pop stars Bang Min-ah and Yoo So-young, agrees with his father that he should not be in the love game until after he retires as a player.

Saturday's fixture was not the first that Jisoo had caught Son in action.

In 2018, she posted on Instagram that she caught the Asian Games football final, between South Korea and Japan, that ended in a 2-1 victory for the Koreans. In a caption for a video, the singer said she was taking a toilet break when a goal was scored.

Jisoo has also taken shots at goal herself, as a hilarious video on YouTube showing her and Blackpink mate Jennie fooling around at an indoor pitch testifies.

Some fans wonder if Jisoo, inspired by what she saw on Saturday, would now be tempted to play the Fifa football video game when she and other Blackpink mates have free time.

Jisoo reportedly is a fan of the Candy Crush Saga game.

Fans also speculate over whether she picked up any jerseys bearing Son's name and seven, his squad number, on Saturday at the club's merchandise store.

She would not be alone in showing such adulation.

A video posted on Sept 15 showed a big number of fans - wearing the No.7 jersey - waiting outside the stadium to catch a glimpse of Son driving home after the game.

Son, on his part, does not want to let down his countrymen.

"When we play at 3pm (in England), it's midnight in Korea. When we play in the Champions League at 8pm, it's five in the morning and they still watch on TV.

"I have to pay back; I take a lot of responsibility."

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

