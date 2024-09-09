Blackpink's Jennie inks solo deal with Columbia Records

Blackpink's Jennie has inked a solo deal with Columbia Records.

The 28-year-old star has landed a contract with the major label and agreed a partnership with her own label, Oddatelier, which will see her release a new solo single next month.

It comes after the K-pop girl group — completed by Lisa, Rose and Jisoo — decided not to continue their solo contracts with YG Entertainment.

This year, Jennie released Spot! with Zico and Slow Motion with Matt Champion.

Jennie's solo deal comes after Lisa reassured Blackpink's fans that they are here to stay.

Lisa, 27, might have launched her own artist management firm, Lloud, and have a solo album in the pipeline, but she insists she and her bandmates have no plans to call it quits.

She told Elle US: "Of course, we're continuing, for sure. We're so proud of Blackpink, and I love Blackpink. It is not just because of our fans, it's for ourselves. There was no doubt. This is our life."

Lisa is also making her acting debut in HBO's The White Lotus.

In March, Lisa vowed to release a solo album this year — "no matter what".

The Pink Venom star — who released the single album Lalisa in 2021 — promised fans she will unleash a new record at some point in 2024 and told fans to "stay tuned".

Rose, also 27, meanwhile, inked a new management deal with The Black Label in June.

The company is owned by Blackpink's long-time producer Teddy Park and new music was teased.

Jisoo, 29, also launched her own company, Blissoo.

Although they haven't renewed their solo contracts with YG, they remain under the agency as a collective.

YG said: "The board has completed a resolution about renewing the contracts with Blackpink's four members."

The firm's founder Yang Hyun-suk added: "We are pleased to continue our relationship with Blackpink.

"They will continue to do their best to shine even brighter in the global music market as an artist representing not only our company but also K-pop... And we send our unwavering support and faith to [fans]."

