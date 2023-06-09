Blackpink's Jennie rumoured to join Marvel Cinematic Universe's first Asian superhero team

Following the premiere of HBO's The Idol, Blackpink's Jennie went viral as netizens debated if her scenes are too raunchy.

Shortly after, old rumours about Jennie joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) resurfaced, proving that like it or not, The Idol might not be the last we see of her in the Hollywood scene.

According to Korean media outlet Dispatch, Jennie will be part of the first-ever Asian superhero team series named Team Agents of Atlas.

She will reportedly play Seol Hee, also known as Luna Snow, a K-pop singer and superhero who uses her ice-manipulation abilities to protect people in the Pacific Rim and across the World.

Luna, who's from South Korea, speaks both Korean and English, making Jennie suitable for the role.

Luna Snow was previously voiced by singer Luna, from the K-pop group f(x), in 2020 for the video game Marvel Super War.

Marvel's Asian stars following Jennie on social media

Dispatch stated that the rumour of Jennie's casting has been spreading since January this year, but fans however claimed that it started in 2022.

Fans noticed that many Asian cast members from the MCU, like Fala Chen (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Claudia Kim (Avengers: Age of Ultron) and Benedict Wong (Doctor Strange) have followed Jennie on Instagram.

Shang-Chi star Simu Liu was also spotted at Blackpink's Born Pink World Tour in Los Angeles last November with his girlfriend Allison Hsu, the marketing manager of the K-pop group's US label.

ALSO READ: 'Walking hand in hand in the city of love': Blackpink's Jennie and BTS' V allegedly caught on date in Paris

syarifahsn@asiaone.com