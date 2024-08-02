Blackpink's Jisoo to star in upcoming zombie K-drama Newtopia

She's got a movie coming up, and now a drama series too.

Blackpink's Jisoo will be returning to the small screens with Coupang Play's upcoming K-drama Newtopia.

Coupang Play is the online branch of Korean e-commerce giant Coupang.

The 29-year-old stars as Kang Young-ju, an engineer who is waiting for her boyfriend Lee Jae-yoon (played by Park Jung-min) to be discharged from the military.

As zombies start to infest Seoul, the separated lovers are forced to navigate their way to each other.

The drama is helmed by director Yoon Sung-hyun while the script is co-written by Han Jin-won - who also co-wrote the Oscar-winning Parasite - and A Shop for Killer's Ji Ho-jin.

Newtopia is expected to premiere in 2025, and will mark Jisoo's second lead role in a drama series after 2021's Snowdrop.

Her movie Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint is also expected to release in 2025.

