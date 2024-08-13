Blackpink's Lisa admits she struggles to express herself

Blackpink star Lisa has admitted that she struggles to express herself, although her self-belief has grown markedly in recent years.

The 27-year-old singer told Elle: "To be honest, I'm not the type who's really good at expressing my feelings.

"Lately, I feel more confident of what I think, and say it out loud."

She is currently preparing to release new solo material, and she's happily taken more creative control of her latest songs.

She also suggested that she's become much more decisive.

Lisa — who released her debut album Lalisa back in 2021 — shared: "I think what I've learned from last time is me, myself, saying what I like and what I don't like.

"I think that's the most important. Because if I say, 'Ah, it's okay,' [people] don't know — like, am I really okay with it? So I have to be able to say 'yes' or 'no.' Not in between."

Despite this, Lisa feels proud of what she's managed to achieve with the K-pop girl group.

She also loves sharing her success with her bandmates.

She said: "When I'm onstage [with Blackpink], I share my energy with my members. If she gives 100, I'll give 120. We can feel each other. And I love that energy."

While she is currently focused on her solo material, she also remains committed to the girl group.

She explained: "Of course we're continuing, for sure.

"We're so proud of Blackpink, and I love Blackpink. It is not just because of our fans, it's for ourselves. There was no doubt. This is our life."

