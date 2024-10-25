Blackpink's Lisa eyes Doja Cat collaboration

Blackpink's Lisa is eyeing a collaboration with Doja Cat.

The 27-year-old K-pop star has revealed the Agora Hills rapper, 29, is at the top of her big wish-list of artists to record a duet with.

Asked who she'd like to collaborate with on Audacy, she said: "But for now that I can think of, Doja Cat. I love her.

"Doja Cat, for sure, is my next goal."

This summer, Lisa joined forces with Spanish pop star Rosalía, 32, on the track New Woman — and was in awe witnessing her at work.

She gushed: "She's amazing, she's a professional, like every single take, that like action, she's just doing her thing.

"She just maintains her identity with her music, with her art and everything. So, yeah, I wanted to be someone like her that can maintain my identity."

Speaking of collaborations, Lisa's bandmate Rose has just teamed up with Bruno Mars on the hit single Apt.

The song is named after a South Korean drinking game and saw Rose plant a kiss on Bruno's cheek in the playful promo.

[[nid:706257]]

The track is the lead single from Rose's eagerly awaited debut solo album Rosie, which lands on December 6.

Meanwhile, Lisa — who just made her solo debut at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, performing Rockstar and recent tune Moonlit Floor — recently reassured Blackpink's fans that they are here to stay.

The singer might have launched her own artist management firm, LLOUD, and have a solo album in the pipeline, but she insists she and her bandmates in the K-pop girl group - Jennie, 23, Rose, 27, and Jisoo, 29 — have no plans to call it quits.

She told Elle US: "Of course, we're continuing, for sure. We're so proud of Blackpink, and I love Blackpink. It is not just because of our fans, it's for ourselves. There was no doubt. This is our life."

[[nid:707104]]