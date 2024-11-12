Blackpink's Lisa holds 1st Singapore fan-meet; fans fight over signed T-shirts while others dress up for chance to meet her

Monday blues were non-existent at the Singapore Indoor Stadium yesterday (Nov 11) as fans of Blackpink's Lisa strolled into the venue in their Y2K-style outfits inspired by the Thai singer's Rockstar music video.

Singapore was the first stop for the 27-year-old's first solo fan-meet tour and needless to say, the excitement could be felt, and heard.

Once the lights turned off and Lisa appeared, the screams were deafening.

The show started with a bang, fittingly with her self-titled hit song Lalisa.

Usually at fan-meets of K-pop idols, the special effects are kept to a minimum unlike concerts.

But at Lisa's, the performances were elevated with bursts of pyrotechnics and visual effects.

After the first song, she sat down for a few interactive segments.

During Welcome Lisa, she tried local delicacies like kaya toast and chicken rice.

Gallery 0327 - named after her birth date - was where she talked about the story behind her Instagram photos.

In Truth or Lilies (her fandom name), she picked random gacha capsules that gave her "dares" ranging from cute poses to funny dance challenges.

My favourite segment?

It had to be Red Carpet Winners.

A dress code was announced for VIP ticket-holders a few days before the fan-meet: Show up in an outfit with a star theme and you might stand a chance to meet Lisa up close on stage.

Five lucky fans were selected and all of them had their own Victoria's Secret moment - strutting down the extended stage towards Lisa.

Though I admittedly tend to find segments like this a bore - I much prefer performances - I genuinely enjoyed this one and was rooting for fan number one who left her pride on the sidelines to don a children's star costume.

She received the loudest cheers from the crowd and won the Polaroid photo opportunity with Lisa, rightfully so.

Fans fight over signed T-shirts

Right when I thought the music was coming back on, Lisa pulled out another surprise - a large gun-like toy that shot out signed T-shirts from her official merchandise line-up.

It was a thoughtful gesture on her part but it quickly became chaotic as fans in the crowd fought over the shirts.

In one instance, a few of them were seen in a tug-of-war situation.

Despite that, the fan-meet continued smoothly with Lisa performing her songs New Woman, Moonlit Floor and Rockstar.

Fan travels from Indonesia to see Lisa

I caught one of the Red Carpet winners, Mohammad Sofyan Alfian, who had travelled all the way from Indonesia to see Lisa.

It took a while to speak to him as fans were going up to ask for a photo with him non-stop.

Sofyan, 29, explained that the cost of flying to Singapore and purchasing the VIP ticket for this show was cheaper than buying a VIP ticket for the Jakarta stop on Nov 15.

His winning outfit featured little details that he added from scratch, such as the star-shaped studs on the sleeves and star zipper pullers attached to a chain and worn like a belt.

Sofyan, who would be here for four days, said he's been a fan of Lisa since her debut and I asked him how it felt winning and seeing her up close.

"I felt so excited and nervous at the same time. But I'm so happy," he smiled.

"I can't describe it. She's so beautiful, kind and her smile is so gorgeous."

When asked if the effort was worth it and if he'd do it again, Sofyan's answer was a definite yes: "With hard work, I managed to achieve all of this."

Lisa will next be in Bangkok on Nov 13.

