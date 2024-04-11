Blackpink's Lisa joins RCA records for future music releases

Blackpink's Lisa has joined forces with RCA Records for her future solo releases.

The 27-year-old K-pop star's newly established company, LLOUD, have inked a deal with the major label arm, which is owned Sony Music, but will still own the rights to her works.

In a statement shared with Variety, Lisa said: "I'm super excited to be joining the RCA family and I am confident they are the best team to create a bigger movement in my solo career."

RCA Records CEO Peter Edge and COO John Fleckenstein hailed the singer "a multidimensional talent and an irrefutable global force."

Lisa recently vowed to release a solo album this year — "no matter what".

The Thai star — who released the single album 'Lalisa' in 2021 — promised fans she will unleash a new record at some point in 2024 and told fans to "stay tuned".

Hosting a 'Special Birthday Q and A with Lisa - 27 years around the sun', via LLOUD's official YouTube channel, she teased: "This year, album, No matter what, I want to release a new album this year. This year I was able to focus on myself more. I'm so excited to do what I want to do this year. Stay tuned!"

Lisa — who is set to make her acting debut in The White Lotus — also teased collaborations with Rosalía and Tyla.

The Water hitmaker recently teased that she and Lisa are "definitely" going to work together "down the line".

The 22-year-old singer posted a clip of herself and the rapper goofing around whilst listening to Art from Tyla's self-titled debut album.

Tyla captioned the Instagram Story video: "sweetest gorllll, played her some of my favourite songs on the album… Definitely a LISA x TYLA collab down the line. (sic)"

And she later told Reuters: "We've been speaking about making a song together, so yes, for sure."

