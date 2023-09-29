Blackpink's Lisa performs at Crazy Horse Paris, here's a first look

Twerking, multiple outfit changes and looking "super hot" — this is what Blackpink's Lisa's debut performance at popular cabaret club Crazy Horse Paris was like, according to attendees who added she appeared six times in the show.

Crazy Horse Paris is known for its stage shows performed by nude female dancers as well as magic performances during the breaks between each show.

The venue had previously announced that the K-pop star "will wear the show's usual costumes, while adding a personal touch".

While it is forbidden to take pictures or videos during Crazy Horse Cabaret performances, a leaked photo circulating on social media showed the 26-year-old posing with the other dancers while dressed in their performance outfits.

She concluded the first of five exclusive performances in the show yesterday (Sept 28).

Netizens were quick to notice that Lisa's outfit was much more conservative than what the other scantily-clad dancers wore. In the leaked photo, she wore a black halter top while most of the other women were topless with their arms covering their chest.

Fans took to social media platform X, formally known as Twitter, to gush over her exciting debut performance, with one fan confirming: "Lisa took off her white shirt and black skirt."

In fact, another lucky fan claimed that she caught a piece of Lisa's clothing, exclaiming: "Lisa threw this at me."

The buzz around the Thai pop star's secretive performance started earlier this week, when she posted a series of sensual photos and videos showing off her svelte figure on Instagram.

Netizens speculated if the post was a teaser of her Crazy Horse performance, though some said the footage was from Blackpink’s Coachella set in April.

Blackpink members Rose and Jisoo were also spotted at her first of five exclusive performances, amid rumours of the three of them as well as Jennie not renewing their contract with their management company YG Entertainment.

