Blackpink's Lisa scammed of $1.1 million by ex-manager

Blackpink's Lisa has been scammed of 1 billion won (S$1,148,621), according to her management agency YG Entertainment.

The 23-year-old, who is a member of the highly successful South Korean music girl group Blackpink, lost the money in a fraudulent scheme by her former manager.

Korean pop culture site Soompi reported that the former manager claimed that the money would be used to help Lisa with real estate investments but blew it all on gambling.

According to an anonymous informant interviewed by South Korean news outlet Market News, the former manager, named only as A, allegedly worked with Blackpink since their debut, and the news surprised many as A had an impeccable reputation within the company and among its staff.

The source reportedly told Market News: "Because Lisa is a foreign member and has been in Korea by herself since she was young, she is very vulnerable to these things. It is very unfortunate that these things happen in the industry. This is a serious situation that can damage the domestic management's image."

YG Entertainment confirmed the incident via a statement.

They wrote: "After looking into the matter, we confirmed that Lisa was a victim of fraud by former manager A. According to Lisa's wishes to settle this amicably, as the former manager was someone Lisa had trusted, Manager A has reimbursed a part of the sum and has left the company after agreeing on a reimbursement plan for the rest of the sum."

They apologised for causing concern to fans and added: "We are embarrassed by A's misconduct, and we feel responsible for the management and supervision.

"We are taking preventive measures so that this does not happen again."

