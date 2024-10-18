Blackpink's Rose and Bruno Mars flirt up a storm in new music video for their collab

Rose and Bruno Mars flirt up a storm in the new music video for their collaboration.

The Blackpink singer and Bruno have joined forces on the fun tune Apt., which is named after a drinking game the 27-year-old South Korean star taught her crew and Bruno, 39, in the studio.

She is seen planting a kiss on Bruno's cheek in the playful promo.

Sharing the genesis of the song, Rose explained: "Apt. is actually my favourite Korean drinking game that I play with my friends back home. It's so simple, puts a smile on your face and breaks the ice at any party.

"One night in the studio, I taught my crew how to play the game. Everyone was fascinated, especially when I started the chant, so we played around with it and I said we should make a song out of it... and after Bruno joined the track, the rest became history!"

In an interview with Vogue, Rose actually revealed she wanted her team to delete the track from their phones because she didn't think a song about a drinking game was a good idea, but after they got hooked on it, she had a change of heart.

She said: "I remember going home [from the studio] kind of freaked out. Is this OK, that I've written a song about a drinking game?"

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ekr2nIex040[/embed]

The track is the lead single from her eagerly awaited debut solo album, Rosie, which lands on Dec 6.

A press release notes: "The 12-track collection marks Rose's most personal and candid release to date with her co-writing the project in its entirety, including Apt."

