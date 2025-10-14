Blackpink's Rose had 'biggest fight' with Bruno Mars before filming Apt music video

Rose has confessed to having the "biggest fight" with Bruno Mars right before they filmed the APT. music video.

The Blackpink star, 28, teamed up with the Locked Out of Heaven singer, 40, on the smash-hit in October 2024.

And a year later, the K-pop idol has revealed the pair had a massive falling out, but reconciled on set before they got to work on the promo.

Taking part in a video Q+A for Vogue, Rose spilled: "Me and Bruno, oh my gosh, I don't know if I'm allowed to say this.

"I had the biggest fight with Bruno right before the music video shoot, but we made up on set, so it was alright."

Regretting sharing the tale, she added: "Oh my God, he's going to kill me... let's not fight. Let's be friends."

Released as the lead single from Rose's debut studio album, Rosie, the infectious earworm spent 12 weeks atop the Billboard Global 200, becoming Rose and Mars' second number one single each and the longest-running number one song of 2024.

APT. topped the charts in more than 50 countries including Austria, Belgium, Canada, Germany, Indonesia, New Zealand, Norway, the Philippines, Sweden, Switzerland, and Taiwan.

After Rose became the first K-pop act in history to win Song of the Year at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards, all eyes will be on the Grammy Awards in February.

APT. has reportedly been submitted for Record of the Year and Song of the Year, while Rosie is up for Album of the Year.

The fictional band from Kpop Demon Hunters, HUNTR/X, have also had the track Golden (performed by EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and REI AMI) submitted, meaning both acts stand a chance of becoming the first K-pop act to win a Grammy.

