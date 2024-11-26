Blackpink's Rose says K-pop stars are under pressure to always be perfect

Rose says K-pop stars are under pressure to "always" be "perfect".

The 27-year-old star shot to fame as a member of Blackpink - also comprising Jennie, Jisoo and Lisa - in 2016 and is preparing to drop her debut solo album Rosie on Dec 6, said she has reflected on how tough it was starting out in the strict South Korean music industry.

She told The New York Times: "We were trained to always present ourselves in the most perfect, perfect way. And so even when we were interacting with fans online, it was when I was ready to give perfect answers and give them what they wanted. And making sure that I'm a perfect girl for everyone."

Rose spilled that she found her first few years in K-pop "very difficult" because she had to learn how to present her "perfect" persona in the girl group.

She explained: "I feel like the transition of now having to be on camera and being an artist and presenting to the world who I am, that's something we just had to learn as we went.

"The first few years were very difficult for me, personally. But a few years in, I started picking it up and learning."

The APT. singer's bandmate, Jennie, previously opened up about the restrictions K-pop stars face during training periods, including having to abstain from alcohol, smoking and even getting tattoos.

She said in their 2020 Netflix documentary Blackpink: Light Up the Sky: "It's really harsh.

"We were not allowed to drink, smoke or get a tattoo."

Earlier this year, the 28-year-old singer, rapper and actress was forced to apologise when she was filmed vaping inside.

A statement issued by her label OA Entertainment read: "We sincerely apologise to everyone who felt uncomfortable with Jennie's actions in the content released on the 2nd.

"Jennie acknowledges and deeply regrets her mistake of vaping indoors and causing inconvenience to the staff. Jennie has personally apologised to all the staff on-site who may have been affected.

"We apologise to her fans who have been disappointed through this incident. We hope to prevent this from reoccurring in the future."

