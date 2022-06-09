Blade to begin production this July

It's been three years since Marvel announced that Mahershala Ali will be donning the suit of the vampire hunter Blade, and now it seems things are finally in motion.

According to Production List, the new version of Blade has been listed with a start date of July 4, 2022, although much of the other details remain unknown.

The movie will be directed by Bassam Tariq, with Eric Carroll serving as producer along with Marvel Studios head honcho Kevin Feige, and Stacy Osei-Kuffor helming the script.

The brief project summary reads, "He is known to be a vampire hunter- half-mortal, half-immortal- who tries to rid the world of vampires as a way of avenging his mother, who was killed by a vampire as she gave birth to him."

It also marks the first Blade film since 2004's Blade: Trinity, which tanked at the box office and killed Sony's version of the franchise.

Marvel has been eyeing a way to reboot the character after the disastrous showing, and hopefully, this work-in-progress will do justice to the superhero who paved the way for the modern comic-book movie boom.

Little is known about the title beyond Ali and Tariq's involvement, and no additional casting or story details have been announced.

There's also no word on a premiere date, but since Blade will be taking place in Phase Five, it won't arrive anytime soon.

The character, however, did briefly appear in the post-credits scene of last year's Eternals - not in person, but as a voice.

The original Blade starred Wesley Snipes as the titular vampire hunter and received positive reviews after its opening in 1998.

It was regarded as a dark superhero film for its time and received two other sequels, with David S. Goyer serving as director for both.

