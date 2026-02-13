Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni fail to reach settlement deal over sexual harassment lawsuit

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni failed to reach a settlement deal on Wednesday (Feb 11).

The Gossip Girl actress is suing her It Ends With Us co-star and director and his production company Wayfarer Studios for sexual harassment and retaliation and they met with Magistrate Judge Sarah L Cave for mandated mediation this week as part of federal procedure.

However, according to Variety, Justin's attorney, Bryan Freedman, confirmed with reporters waiting outside the New York courthouse that the six-hour meeting hadn't let to resolution and he expects the matter to go to trial.

Asked if he thinks the case will go to trial, he said: "I do. We're looking forward to it...

"The case will move forward."

However, settlement talks are expected to resume at a later date.

The lawyer also told reporters in a video shared on X that he is "very hopeful" about how his client's case will proceed and "there's always a chance" for a settlement.

He added: "We'll see."

In December 2024, Blake filed a sexual harassment complaint against Justin over his alleged behaviour on the set of their movie, but he denied her claims and issued a countersuit against the 38-year-old actress and her husband Ryan Reynolds for extortion and defamation, but his suit was dismissed in June 2025.

During a hearing last month, Justin's lawyers argued for the case against him to be dismissed, arguing the dispute was a creative disagreement rather than misconduct, but Blake's team maintained their position that the 42-year-old star's behaviour was "consistently inappropriate and crossing boundaries".

Justin's attorney, Jonathan Bach, told the court: "This is a case about making a movie, one with highly charged romantic and sexual themes. The book called for sexy scenes...

"It's not enough to show that sex or sexuality found its way into the workplace. Their burden is to show that it not only entered the workplace, but was used to discriminate against women."

After that hearing, Blake's lawyer, Sigrid McCawley, insisted the actress was feeling "very good" about her case.

The lawyer said: "She really is in a position where she's got mountains of strong evidence.

"She feels very good about her claims, and she wants to send a message to all women that if you are wronged and harmed in the workplace, you can stand up for yourself."

The Another Simple Favour actress is seeking over US$160 million (S$202 million) in damages.

The trial is scheduled to begin in New York City on May 18.

