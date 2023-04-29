Blake Lively will not be attending the 2023 Met Gala.

The 35-year-old actress has appeared on the red carpet event at the glitzy event — which is set up by Vogue editor Anna Wintour and features the biggest A-List celebrities arriving in high-end fashion pieces — multiple times over the course of her career but confirmed that she will be watching from her sofa when this year's gathering takes place on Monday (May 1).

Upon being complimented on last year's look — which comprised of an Atelier Versace copper gown and matching gloves — she was asked by reporters if they would see her make an appearance this time round, and said: "You will not! Thank you, that's very sweet. I'll be wearing that on my couch on Monday."

Blake — who made her first appearance at the Met Gala in 2008 — shot to fame in her early 20s when she was cast in the hit drama series Gossip Girl and revealed that last year's outfit was a nod to the show that kickstarted her career.

At the time, she told Vogue: "Grand Central felt like a sort of really neat full-circle moment because [in] the first shot of Gossip Girl, I'm on a train and I pull into the station, and it's a shot of Grand Central station.

The event — which is known in showbusiness as "fashion's biggest night out" — will follow this year theme titled Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty in honour of the late industry legend and it has been confirmed that the likes of Hilton heiress Paris Hilton, as confirmed by Page Six, as well as pop star Dua Lipa, actress Penelope Cruz and reality superstar Kim Kardashian have all received invitations.

