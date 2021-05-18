Blaming and shaming witch-hunt: Jade Seah on 'influencer types' who post videos of people not wearing masks to get likes

It seems that everyone with a phone and a Facebook social media account feels a sense of responsibility to call out and shame people who break the Covid-19 measures.

Don't get us wrong, these rule-breakers should be brought to task.

But at what point do these social media call-outs pose more harm than good?

In an Instagram post by local celebrity Jade Seah yesterday (May 17), the 38-year-old turned the tables by calling out those who were too eager to "nitpick and spot wrongdoings".

After learning that she couldn't attend church due to the stricter Covid-19 measures, she went on Instagram to share some of the happy memories she had on Friday and Saturday (May 14 and 15, respectively). However, she was "hit by some negativity from concerned people" who pointed out that she had 'exceeded' the maximum limit of 2 people per gathering.

On a side note, the new measures for Phase 2 (Heightened Alert) only kicked in at 12am on Sunday, May 16.

She wrote: "I like to think this came from a place of real concern, but I couldn't help feeling disappointed that in their eagerness to nitpick and spot wrongdoings, they were totally blinded to facts (that I was posting from the day before) and also totally missed the point in sharing my joy of appreciating the beauty of nature."

Jade also took aim at influencers who hopped on the witch-hunting bandwagon in an attempt to garner fame and credibility.

She shared: "I saw influencer types use their account to post videos of people who went viral for not wearing a mask; shaming others to get likes and engagement; promoting this culture of self-righteousness and tattletaling, and I felt so sad for the state of humanity.

"Could that time and considerable influence not have been used in a kinder, and more productive way?"

The local host urged for more consideration and compassion because it is "very easy to judge and condemn, but we honestly don't know the whole story".

As she was rather affected by the whole incident, she went to walk her dogs, had an early night and a good sleep, and started on her workout regime the next day.

"I am in a much better headspace now," she said.

Jade concluded: "What hit me was the realisation that I cannot change culture to stop this sort of blaming and shaming witch-hunting. What I can do is to choose to unfollow, and to use whatever influence I have on my side to try and spread a culture of more tolerance and understanding."

