Bling Empire's Kelly Mi Li splits from boyfriend Andrew Gray — for real this time

Bling Empire's Kelly Mi Li has split from her actor boyfriend Andrew Gray.

In an Instagram post on March 9, the 35-year-old entrepreneur broke the news about the breakup along with a photo of the couple at the beach.

She wrote: "Over the past five-and-a-half years, Andrew and I have shared some incredible times together. I have a tremendous amount of respect and love for him and will always cherish the memories we made.

"However, we have made the difficult decision to officially separate at this point in our lives. We are both so grateful to have experienced a relationship that allowed us to grow and learn so much."

Kelly concluded her post by asking the public to "respect our privacy during this time of transition".

Andrew, who starred in Power Rangers Megaforce, also shared the same photo and a similar statement on his Instagram account.

On Netflix's hit reality show Bling Empire, Andrew was seen to be rather abusive and temperamental towards Kelly. Once, he even called and yelled at her for "abandoning" him in their hotel room to sleep while she went out with heiress Anna Shay. Needless to say, his actions earned him Anna's disapproval.

The couple also tried going for therapy to make things work but it ended with Kelly saying that she wanted time apart.

Upon learning that she was single, co-star Kevin Kreider asked her out on a date but though the duo enjoyed their evening together, Kelly still had feelings for Andrew who told her he was working on himself as well.

She even met up with him a couple of times despite her therapist telling her otherwise. Eventually, Kelly went to find Andrew at the end of the season, and fans are left to wonder if they're getting back together.

But it seems like —in the words of T-Swift — they are "never ever getting back together".

In response to the news, Kevin quipped on Kelly's Instagram post: "Again? I don't believe you now!" and his comment received more than 5,700 likes.

The news of a breakup is always sad, but it's been a long time coming considering the tumultuous relationship the couple had on the show.

We're also ready to bet there might actually be many fans who approve of this news — Anna included.

And with Bling Empire returning for a second season, perhaps we might actually get to see some action between Kelly and Kevin? One can hope.

