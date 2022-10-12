Blink-182 reuniting for world tour

Blink-182 are reuniting with Tom DeLonge for a world tour.

The 46-year-old musician is returning to the rock band after seven years away and will work with Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker on a new full-length studio album.

Blink-182 are also releasing the new single Edging on Friday (Oct 14) and it marks the first time in a decade that the trio have been in a studio together.

The band have announced their biggest tour to date, with concerts confirmed in the UK, Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand and their first-ever shows in Latin America.

The mammoth tour will begin next March and will conclude in February 2024.

The three original Blink-182 members met up before Mark was undergoing treatment for cancer last year and Hoppus revealed that the three were in a good place earlier this year.

He said of the band's relationship: "It's actually better than it used to be.

"There was no agenda (when they met up). There were no lingering grudges. It felt very back to what it should be: Three friends sitting in a room."

Mark, 50, added: "I keep writing music, and I'm open to whatever the next phase of Blink is. I'm hopeful for the future. I'm just damn glad to be here."

