TVB says '999.9 pure gold' trophy that snapped into 2 during award ceremony was just a replica

For TVB star Bob Lam, winning Best Male Host at the Hong Kong broadcaster's anniversary awards presentation on Jan 4 was definitely a memorable moment for two reasons.

Firstly, it was his first time winning the award since joining showbiz in 2003 and secondly, he will probably go down in history as the first person to break the trophy on stage.

The 46-year-old, who hosted variety shows including A Date with Goddess and Game of Scholars in 2025, was presented the trophy by Hong Kong entertainer and TVB's current chief creative officer Wong Cho Lam before he proceeded to deliver a heartfelt speech.

He said: "I'm so happy to receive this award today. This is such great encouragement. I will continue to work hard to be the best host."

Ending with a loud "thank you", Bob slammed the trophy on the podium empathetically. But when he lifted his trophy again, he froze realising it had broken into two. The camera panned to the audience who looked on in shock before bursting into laughter.

Cho Lam quickly picked up the stand and both of them attempted to fix the trophy to no avail.

Bob also uploaded a video of the hilarious moment, recorded by someone in the audience, on his Instagram and Facebook pages on Jan 5. In the video, he is seen giggling as he holds both parts of the trophy and hurries from the stage.

Hong Kong media reported that TVB had announced the trophies were made of 999.9 pure gold and sponsored by a Hong Kong jeweller with a total value of up to seven figures.

In response to the broken "pure gold" trophy, TVB said that after considering security and safety factors, they have been using replicas for awards ceremonies.

They added: "In the TVB Anniversary Awards 2025, the trophies presented to the winners were replicas, primarily for on-site filming and photography. Afterwards, all winners will receive their own original trophies engraved with their names as a formal memento."

Bob also wrote in his social media posts on Jan 5: "Thank you so much for your concern for my trophy. Don't worry, the one that I broke on stage is just a dummy. The actual trophy will be sent to me and each winner later.

"I will keep mine well, because it has commemorative value."

