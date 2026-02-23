Bobby Au-yeung and Raymond Lam in Singapore for private event, visit Ben Yeo's eatery

Veteran Hong Kong actors Bobby Au-yeung, Raymond Lam and Nick Cheung were in Singapore to sing at a private event at Marina Bay Sands on Feb 20.

Videos of their solo performances in a festively adorned dining hall were posted on social media over the weekend.

Bobby, 65, performed covers of songs including Shanghai Bund, Bright Future and Blamefully Beautiful.

Nick, 61, covered songs including You Are My Beloved Girl and The Goodbye Kiss.

Raymond, 46, sang his own iconic songs including Love Without Guilt, The Highest Destiny and Searching For You in Loving Memories.

Other celebrities were also present at the event, including Malaysian singer Michael Wong.

On a separate occasion, Bobby and Raymond visited Charcoal Fish Head Steamboat Restaurant — a zi char concept co-owned by local actor-entrepreneur Ben Yeo.

Ben, 47, shared a group picture, writing fondly: "I watched their shows while growing up."

He had starred in the Singapore-Hong Kong drama Yummy Yummy with Raymond in 2005.

In his own post, Raymond tagged the eatery and captioned: "Every time I come to Singapore, Ben's place is a must-visit."

Hong Kong singer-actor Ronald Cheng also spent the Chinese New Year holiday in Singapore. According to a Xiaohongshu user, they spotted the 53-year-old at Universal Studios Singapore on Feb 17, snapping a photo with him.

"After I took the Enchanted Airways ride, he took over my seat and we made eye contact. I recognised him immediately," the caption read. "Ronald is such a kind and accommodating person. After taking a picture together, we wished each other a happy new year. What a coincidence!"

[[nid:730222]]

kristy.chua@asiaone.com