Bobby Au-yeung told by doctors he died after alcohol accident

In the latest episode of the Hong Kong talkshow Bong Bong Amigo, veteran actor Bobby Au-yeung shared that there was a lot more to his drinking fiasco back in 2013 than was actually reported.

Back then, several Chinese media outlets carried reports of Bobby being rushed to the hospital after a drinking party, and was warded in the intensive care unit for pneumonia.

"The paparazzi back then speculated that I had suffered from alcohol poisoning, or just assumed that I had drunk too much," the 60-year-old recounted. "Actually, I choked on my drink and nearly died."

He had gone to a friend's party, and after feasting on his favourite mala hotpot, he helped himself to a drink and took a nap.

It was later when his family members tried to wake him up that they realised his face had turned purple, and he was quickly rushed to the hospital.

It turned out some alcohol had gone down his windpipe and was lodged in his lungs.

"I was aware that I was being lifted, and that someone was examining my eyes," he shared. "It's like, some people say they're able to look back at their body when their spirit departs from it? It was like that for me.

Despite the look of horror on the faces of the hosts, Bobby continued: "The doctors later told me, 'Actually, you died at dawn. But then you came back around 8am.'"

Taking in the reactions around the room, he then asked: "Are you scared?" before bursting into a fit of laughter.

Actress Jessica Hsuan with Bobby Au-yeung. PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube

The experience, however, made him treasure life a lot more.

"Everyone has only one life. No matter what happens, you have to appreciate the present!"

