Bollywood actress Poonam Pandey fakes death from cervical cancer, claims it's for 'greater purpose' of raising awareness

When it comes to celebrities and publicity stunts, how far is too far?

Indian model-actress Poonam Pandey is facing backlash and even calls for police investigations after faking her own death.

On Feb 2, a post on the 32-year-old's Instagram account read: "This morning is a tough one for us. Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beautiful Poonam to cervical cancer."

While some netizens were shocked by the news, the post was met with scepticism by others who wondered how someone who appeared so healthy on social media in recent days could die so "suddenly".

Their doubts were proven true when, just the next day, Poonam shared that it was a publicity stunt to raise awareness for the human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccine and early screening tests.

In a video posted on Instagram, Poonam said that she was alive but "unfortunately, I cannot say that about those hundreds and thousands of women who have lost their lives because of cervical cancer".

In a subsequent Instagram post, she also claimed her stunt "serves a greater purpose" and implored others to "consider the greater cause" instead of "passing judgement" on her.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C24C_LyIy6m/?hl=en[/embed]

Her posts have been largely met with criticism from netizens, medical professionals and fellow actors alike.

Orthopaedic surgeon and sports doctor Manan Vora commented: "Nah man, this is just embarrassing. Have some shame. Yuck."

[[nid:669962]]

"Disgusting. Being a cancer survivor myself, you have crossed the line! This wasn't about cancer awareness! This was about your two days of fame, taking advantage of other people's emotions!" commented Lakshmi Sukumaran, a cardiac and transplant anaesthesiologist.

Actress Tina Datta wrote: "The worst-ever shitty and crass PR stunt that one can pull. People have lost their loved ones because of cancer — I myself have — and here you are… making a mockery.

"Get a life, girl, and hire a better agency. Simply obtuse."

Veteran actress-director Pooja Bhatt, who had previously shared about Poonam's apparent demise, deleted her initial post on X (formerly known as Twitter) and wrote instead: "Turns out the news was engineered by a digital/PR team — absolute disgrace and disservice to those battling the same, her included."

I never delete tweets but did so in the case where I expressed my shock at news of Poonam Pandey’s demise due to cervical cancer. Why? Turns out the news was engineered by a digital/PR team. Absolute disgrace & disservice to those battling the same-her included. 🙏 — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) February 3, 2024

While Poonam does not appear to have been diagnosed with cancer, her mother has survived a battle with cancer, shared Schbang, the digital agency responsible for the campaign.

The agency also apologised to cancer survivors and their loved ones if they have been "triggered" through the campaign, but Poonam doubled down on it.

"We believe in this cause and stand by this campaign that we started working on four months ago with the right intentions," she shared.

At press time, Poonam has made eight Instagram posts about cervical cancer awareness following her death hoax.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C25XXTqI-w2/[/embed]

Calls for legal action

Regardless of Poonam's intentions, some showbiz industry leaders in India have called for legal action to be taken against her for spreading fake news.

Suresh Shyamlal Gupta, an Indian politician and the president of the union All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA), issued a statement calling for a police report to be made.

"No one has stooped this low in the Bollywood industry," he said in an interview with the media. "You have played with the sentiments of the people."

Adding alternative ways to raise awareness through the government, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) or media conferences, Gupta added: "I have asked the Mumbai police commissioner that an FIR (first incident report) should be registered against Poonam Pandey and her manager."

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: On actress Poonam Pandey, President of All Indian Cine Workers Association Suresh Shyamlal Gupta says, "... Is this a joke?... You stooped so low for cheap publicity. No one has stooped this low in the Bollywood industry... You have played with the… pic.twitter.com/r49kA8cyg3 — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2024

Veteran filmmaker and president of the Indian Film & Television Directors' Association Ashoke Pandit echoed similar sentiments in a scathing Instagram post.

"She has insulted the medical fraternity, the patients, and government officials who are religiously fighting this dreaded disease," he wrote. "She has mocked the emotions of the common man who expressed their condolences."

He also asked for "serious action" to be taken by law enforcement agencies against her and her colleagues.

"Nobody has the right to play with the honesty and dignity of people's emotions."

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C24RwQMoEFv/[/embed]

[[nid:669976]]

drimac@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.