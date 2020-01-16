Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor Ahuja slams Uber after 'scariest experience'

A photo taken on Oct 18, 2019, shows Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja on stage during the launch of capsule collection of Karl Lagerfeld in Mumbai.
PHOTO: AFP
AFP

MUMBAI - Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has warned Uber users against using the ridesharing app in London after suffering "the scariest experience" with a driver in the British capital.

The award-winning actress, 34, daughter of "Slumdog Millionaire" star Anil Kapoor, said her driver was apparently "unstable and was yelling and shouting" during the journey.

"I was shaking by the end of it," she tweeted to her 12.8 million followers late Wednesday (Jan 15) in London, tagging Uber, which responded with an apparently automated message.

"I tried complaining on your app, and just got multiple disconnected replies by bots. You guys need to update your system. The damage is done.

There is nothing more you can do." "The best and safest is just to use the local public transportation or cabs," she suggested.

A representative for the firm in India said it had no comment for now.

The Uber incident comes a week after Ahuja criticised British Airways for allegedly losing her luggage for the second time this month.

Ride-hailing giant Uber has come under a storm of global criticism over its passenger safety record.

The company lost its license in London after transport authorities said it had failed to fix a litany of safety issues - including at least 14,000 cases of drivers handing their permits to unlicensed friends or relatives. It continues to operate in the city pending an appeal.

In 2017, a woman raped by an Uber driver in India filed a US lawsuit accusing the service of invading her privacy and defaming her character.

Last month, Uber released a report saying it had tallied nearly 6,000 sexual assaults in the United States - its biggest market - over the past couple of years. That included more than 450 cases of rape.

In France, the firm is under pressure from a viral campaign detailing sexual assault involving its drivers, under the hashtag #UberCestOver (Uber it's over).

More about
mumbai india Bollywood celebrities Uber

TRENDING

Robinsons&#039; &#039;broken&#039; Chinese on CNY decorations has people scratching their heads
Robinsons' 'broken' Chinese on CNY decorations has people scratching their heads
Wrong body cremated: Funeral parlours to lock embalming rooms, tag bodies under stricter NEA rules
Wrong body cremated: Funeral parlours to lock embalming rooms, tag bodies under stricter NEA rules
Uncle in hot water after taking a body soak in Sembawang Hot Spring Park
Uncle in hot water after taking a body soak in Sembawang Hot Spring Park
SCDF rescues woman hanging off air-con ledge at King George&#039;s Avenue
Woman hanging off 14th floor ledge at Jalan Besar gets rescued
Burger King has offered Prince Harry a job
Burger King has offered Prince Harry a job
CNY shopping in JB? Bringing these things back to Singapore might get you in trouble
CNY shopping in JB? Bringing these things back to Singapore might get you in trouble
Social media trend in China involves sneaking your own raw ingredients into hotpot restaurants
Social media trend in China involves sneaking your own raw ingredients into hotpot restaurants
Too Chinese for NTU? University clarifies exchange student&#039;s rejection from Chinese course
Too Chinese for NTU? University clarifies exchange student's rejection from Chinese course
FairPrice to pull CNY &#039;funeral&#039; tee from stores
FairPrice to pull CNY 'funeral' tee from stores
Chinese woman&#039;s song urging son to find Lunar New Year love becomes viral hit
Chinese woman's song urging son to find Lunar New Year love becomes viral hit
Brain freeze: Russian firm offers path to immortality for a fee
Brain freeze: Russian firm offers path to immortality for a fee
Newborn mauled to death by dogs at India hospital
Newborn mauled to death by dogs at India hospital

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

This atas Peranakan &#039;cai png&#039; is so good, you can forget about your keto diet
This atas Peranakan 'cai png' is so good, you can forget about your keto diet
Jade Seah shares the simple truth to happiness
Jade Seah shares the simple truth to happiness
Snacc Attacc: We try chocolate bak kwa cookies, keto cheese crisps and other unique CNY goodies
Snacc Attacc: We try chocolate bak kwa cookies, keto cheese crisps and other unique CNY goodies
Luxury cinemas in JB to pamper yourself from just $3 per ticket
Luxury cinemas in JB to pamper yourself from just $3 per ticket

Home Works

Tips and tricks to maintain your sofa
Tips and tricks to maintain your sofa
House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk
House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
How to do a quality check on carpentry
How to do a quality check on carpentry

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Chinese woman dies after years of eating just chilli and rice to save money
Chinese woman dies after years of eating just chilli and rice to save money
Explosion sends Chinese boy flying after he throws firecracker down manhole
Explosion sends Chinese boy flying after he throws firecracker down manhole
No strollers on stadium track? Sport Singapore explains
No strollers on stadium track? Sport Singapore explains
Woman tosses handbag out of moving car, causes 5-vehicle collision on CTE
Woman tosses handbag out of moving car, causes 5-vehicle collision on CTE

SERVICES