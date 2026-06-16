Bonnie Tyler wakes up from induced coma following emergency intestinal surgery

Bonnie Tyler has woken up from an "induced coma" following "emergency intestinal surgery".

But the 75-year-old singer-songwriter is still in intensive care after she was put into a temporary state of deep unconsciousness last month to help her recovery from the procedure, which the star had undergone in a hospital near her home in Faro, Portugal.

According to The Sun, a representative for Bonnie said: "Bonnie is no longer in a coma, but remains seriously ill.

"Although her condition is improving, the recovery process is slow."

However, doctors expect the Total Eclipse of the Heart hitmaker to make a full recovery.

On May 7, a spokesperson for Bonnie said she was put into an "induced coma".

They said: "Bonnie has been put into an induced coma by her doctors to aid her recovery. We know that you all wish her well and ask for privacy at this difficult time, please. We will issue a further statement when we are able to."

The day before, it was revealed that the Holding Out for a Hero legend was rushed to hospital for "emergency intestinal surgery".

A statement on Bonnie's website read: "We are very sorry to announce that Bonnie has been admitted to hospital in Faro, Portugal, where she has a home, for emergency intestinal surgery. The surgery went well, and she is now recuperating.

"We know that all of her family, friends, and fans will be concerned about this news and will be wishing her well for a full and swift recovery."

Bonnie — who has split her time between Faro and her native South Wales for some time — has enjoyed a hugely successful career, earning three Grammy nominations and being appointed an MBE in 2022 for services to music.

And the God Gave Love to You performer previously insisted that she had no plans to retire.

Bonnie — who is known for her distinctive husky voice — told The Sunday Mirror newspaper's Notebook magazine: "I started singing when I was 17 and I never thought I'd still be doing it at this age. I've slowed down a little bit, but I know now that I will never retire.

"Even though I was so lucky because I was in Portugal when the first lockdown was announced, by the end of it, I'd had enough. I was going crazy. I needed to get back out there on the road!"

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