The Book of Boba Fett Disney+ premiere date revealed

The Book of Boba Fett officially has a premiere date on Disney+.

The spinoff series will debut on Dec 29 on the streamer. This announcement comes after the series was teased in a surprise end-credit sequence following the Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian.

In The Book of Boba Fett, legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand are navigating the Galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.

Temuera Morrison returns in the role of Boba Fett with Ming-Na Wen returning as Shand. Wen first played her character in Season 1 of The Mandalorian and voice the character in the animated series Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

