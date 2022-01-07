The Book of Boba Fett episode 2 has cameos you probably aren't aware of

It’s based on a character right from the very beginning of of a galaxy far, far away, so naturally, The Book of Boba Fett is going deep into Star Wars lore.

The new Disney+ series just released its second episode that contains numerous cameos and references from past comic books, movies and even tv series, and unless you’re one with the Force, we bet that you didn’t catch them all.

Some of these characters aren’t generally well-known and would require very good knowledge of the franchise, but like Fennec Shand coming to the aid of Boba Fett, we’ve got your back! Here are the cameos in episode 2 of The Book of Boba Fett that you might’ve missed, and where they came from.

* Warning: This post contains spoilers, obviously.

Black Krrsantan

Black Krrsantan is the black-furred Wookiee that Boba referred to as a gladiator, and Boba’s not wrong. Krrsantan aka Santy, was a gladiator for a brief period of time before he became a Wookie bounty hunter.

He frequently worked for Jabba the Hutt in the days of the Galactic Empire, and for Darth Vader – alot like Boba too. It made sense that Boba knew of him somehow because in the comic book Darth Vader #1 , Santy made his first appearance alongside the feared bounty hunter on a job for Jabba.

Later on in the comics, Santy also had a run-in with Obi-Wan Kenobi, and episode two marks the live-action debut of Black Krrsantan. It is likely that we will see him again in The Book of Boba Fett, and maybe – just maybe – Obi-Wan too? Who knows?

Pykes Syndicate

In Boba’s flashback with the Tusken Raiders, viewers meet with the folks from Pyke Syndicate after the train hijack. Pykes are a species of piscine sentient humanoids native to the planet Oba Diah. A notable group of Pykes later formed a syndicate and became the galaxy’s preeminent suppliers of spice aka a narcotic substance mined by slaves on the planet Kessel (if this reference is running through your mind and you can’t quite get it, we’ll wait.).

The Pykes made their first screen debut in the animated The Clone Wars series and most recently in The Bad Batch. On paper, they frequently made appearances in the Darth Maul.

Tosche Station

“But I was going to Tosche Station to pick up power converters.”

It’s a throwaway line uttered by Luke Skywalker in A New Hope, but it has become iconic in its own right, as it’s the first time we get to know the future Jedi Master, and he’s a whiny little teen.

A scene at Tosche Station was shot in the first movie, but that ended up on the cutting room floor, and since The Book of Boba Fett takes place on Tatooine, Boba just happens to chase some scum to Tosche Station, one of the more important and recognisable Star Wars locations that everyone knows, but few have seen.

Now, the episode doesn’t state that this is Tosche Station, but if you watch the deleted scene, and compare it to the one from the latest episode, you can see that this is Tosche Station, and it’s about time we got there.

Laze Loneozner and Camie Marstrap

This cameo was 45 years in the making. Again, in Boba’s flashback, we see a group of Niktos causing trouble for one couple in particular, and one of them is getting annoyed and one of them eventually finds himself at the end of a Nikto’s fist. Boba enters and proceeds to wipe out the entire gang.

The story naturally follows him after, but what most people don’t know, is that the couple just isn’t any couple – these two are long-time Tatooine residents, Laze “Fixer” Loneozner and Camie Marstrap, who are friends of Luke Skywalker.

Played by Skyler Bible and Mandy Kowalski, the characters have been around since 1977 and were originally played by Anthony Forrest and Koo Stark.

Fixer and Camie were meant to appear in A New Hope and were present in scenes of Luke Skywalker hanging out at Tosche Station, but they got cut from the film. They can be seen in the deleted scenes, as well as some in-book adaptations and comic tie-ins, but this appearance in The Book of Boba Fett means they finally made it to the screen – after 45 years.

So why are they still there? Well, they’ve been waiting for Luke to pick up the power converters of course.

Episode 2 ofThe Book of Boba Fett has been adequately filled with cameos, albeit relatively unknown characters. Whilst it’s fun to see some comic book characters come to life (like Santy for example) and have a full circle moment (like Fixer and Camie finally having a scene), one can hope that the later episodes of The Book of Boba Fett will feature more notable characters. Maybe Luke Skywalker ala The Mandalorian season two finale? Or maybe… Han Solo.

