Singha Beer family controversy: Thai actress distances self from husband amid sexual abuse claims from his brother, company responds

Thai actress Mild Lapassalan is distancing herself from her businessman husband Sunit Pi Scott amid sexual abuse allegations from his younger brother Siranudh Psi Scott.

In an Instagram post on May 16, Mild, 31, wrote: "I sincerely apologise for my actions and misunderstandings in this incident, which have caused damage and disappointment to many, especially Siranudh. I feel extremely guilty and regretful that the situation has escalated to this point.

"Personally, I had never heard this audio clip before throughout our relationship. I am deeply saddened by what Siranudh has to go through. From now on, I will be distancing myself from my husband to reflect on myself and take care of my mental health."

She also apologised to her "friends and colleagues in the industry" who supported her without knowing the full story.

"Thank you to everyone who sent me support, and thank you for standing by Siranudh as well," she added.

Mild and Sunit married in December 2025.

What happened

Environmentalist Siranudh, 29 and an heir to Singha Beer, had posted a social media video on May 9 revealing the sexual abuse he allegedly endured from Sunit.

Siranudh claimed his family members were aware of the incidents but no action was taken, and detailed the legal dispute with his mother over property jointly owned by him and Sunit.

Sunit, who's in his mid-thirties, denied the sexual abuse allegations on Mild's Facebook account while she posted land ownership documents and announced plans to take legal action against negative comments.

Siranudh releases audio recording

On May 13, Siranudh released an audio recording of a conversation he had with Sunit.

In it, Siranudh confronted Sunit about being forced to commit sexual acts "many times over the years".

"That affected me… Because it was you. You are an example of family to me. Who can I count on if I don't have my brother?" said Siranudh in the recording.

Sunit said he was a child who didn't know what he was doing, and Siranudh refuted that the former was 16 years old then and "old enough" to know what was wrong.

Trigger warning: The audio clip below of the conversation may be disturbing.

Company responds

Boonrawd Brewery Co, the maker of Singha Beer, has addressed the family controversy in a statement on May 19, where they said Sunit has vacated all positions in the company.

According to Bangkok Post, it also acknowledged the facts surrounding the case and extended its deepest sympathies to Siranudh and others affected by the incident, pledging full co-operation with authorities in their investigations.

The statement was signed by Bhurit Bhirombhakdi, managing director of Boonrawd Brewery Co and cousin of the Scott brothers.

Bhirombhakdi also posted online a letter from Sunit in which the latter said: "In order to ensure fairness for all parties, I hereby resign from my duties as an employee and executive... until the matter is clarified and conclusively proved."

Siranudh posted an Instagram Story on May 20 to thank the public from "all over the world" for sending him messages of support.

"It's been a really, really big week for me and it's been very hard as well but you guys have made it much more hopeful. I don't know how things are going to go but I just couldn't let myself go one more day without thanking everyone. Thank you for giving me hope, I hope it gets better," he said.

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syarifahsn@asiaone.com