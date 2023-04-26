'The boss-est move you can pull in Singapore': Suhaimi Yusof reveals he's walked into strangers' homes to take a dump 'a couple of times'

When nature calls, you have no choice but to answer.

Thankfully, when Suhaimi Yusof sends out a desperate call, people seem to answer too.

Comedian Fakkah Fuzz heard a story about the 53-year-old actor and asked him if it was true on the latest episode of his The More Better Podcast.

"A close relative of mine said, 'Fuzz, if you think you are famous, you are not famous enough. You know what abang (brother) Suhaimi can do?" the 36-year-old prefaced.

The relative told Fuzz that Suhaimi was once at a Malay wedding held at the void deck of an apartment block and could not relieve himself as all the toilets were occupied.

"He went to the nearest Malay house (sic) and 'ding dong'," Fuzz continued. "The fella opened the door and said, 'Eh Suhaimi!' [and Suhaimi said] 'You wait ah, I need to s***. Later I come out, then we can take photo'."

Suhaimi apparently managed to take a dump at the stranger's house and even took a photo with the residents afterwards. That was the level of fame Suhaimi had, Fuzz's relative told him, and if Fuzz could not accomplish that, then he had "a long way to go".

Though the story may seem like a tall tale, Suhaimi confirmed it to be true.

"Somewhere around 5.30pm, I think it was at Ang Mo Kio," he recalled, to laughter from Fuzz and his co-hosts, standup comedians Jacky Ng and Qamarul Haziq.

"There were no coffee shops around and I really had to — I was either going to explode or implode," he added.

Suhaimi then looked up at the apartment building and saw some fairy lights that were put up during Hari Raya that a family had yet to take down and recognised it as a "halal house".

He continued: "I went straight up ahead, knocked on the door, and the door opened. They said, 'Assalamu alaikum' and I said, 'Walaikum assalam' (Arabic greetings). Then I said, 'Can you open the gate?' and went straight to the toilet. I said, 'I'll see you later!'"

"That's the boss-est move you can pull in Singapore," Fuzz remarked, asking his co-hosts: "Can you do that? I can't do that."

"I can do that, but then I'll get arrested," Qamarul replied.

Suhaimi hadn't just pulled the move on one family, but had done so "a couple of times", he added. He has not only gone to a Malay household to poop but a Chinese one as well, with Fuzz suggesting that his appearance on English comedy series The Noose had introduced Suhaimi to Chinese audiences too.

What's next for intrepid Suhaimi on his poop adventures?

"Indian house yet to be. Maybe this year I try," he concluded.

The More Better Podcast shared the clip on TikTok, where their audience was amazed by Suhaimi's antics.

"The owner of that house will tell that story for generations," one comment read.

Another read: "If abang Suhaimi knocked on my door, I would straight away open the door and give him a set of my house keys."

"Try the Istana," someone suggested.

On Instagram, one fellow celeb was eager to have Suhaimi visit him, even under these desperate circumstances.

"Please take a s*** at my house," singer-songwriter Benjamin Kheng commented with a red heart emoji.

